Samantha's 3 Tattoos Connected to Naga Chaitanya. Check Out How

Star couple and Internet favourites Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, ended weeks of speculation and announced their separation after nearly four years of marriage. The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, confirmed the news in an official statement from Naga Chaitanya, shared by Samantha, which they released on Saturday. They requested their fans and media to allow them privacy.

Fans were heartbroken after the divorce announcement and the hashtag ‘ChaySam’ has been trending on social media for a few days now. But did you know that Samantha has ‘Chay’ tattooed for Naga Chaitanya on the right side of her rib. In some pictures shared on Instagram, this ink is also visible.

In fact, Samantha has also dedicated a tattoo to her debut movie Ye Maaya Chesave. The Telugu entertainer released in 2010 and featured her romancing Naga Chaitanya. This also marked the beginning of their relationship and Samantha has always cherished the movie. Paying a tribute to it, Samantha got a fancy tattoo below the nape of her neck that reads ‘YMC’.

Also, Samantha and Chay got matching tattoos on their forearm, in the form of two arrows. Sam’s is on her right hand. Naga Chaitanya also added their wedding date to this tattoo. Revealing details about this tattoo, Samantha had shared on Instagram, “My tattoo means create your own reality. Chay and I got it together. It’s really special for us".

The buzz about #ChaySam marriage disintegrating had intensified last month after Samantha dropped ‘Akkineni’ from her name on her Twitter account, but neither addressed the rumours head-on. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017.

