All 31 Seasons of Iconic Show 'The Simpsons' to Launch in India for the First Time

The world's favourite nuclear family, from the award-winning, history-making series The Simpsons, is coming to India. The Simpsons, which made its debut in 1989 and is the longest running sitcom in American history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons, will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

What's more, episodes of the latest season of the show will be available to stream on the platform just minutes after the US. The popular 2007 feature film The Simpsons Movie and the recently released short film Playdate with Destiny will also be available.

Through the years, the yellow family of five - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have emerged as pop-culture icons and have tackled numerous subjects in their own humorous way. The series is a satirical depiction of a working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family and parodies everyday society, television, and the human condition.

The characters have been voiced by Hollywood's eminent personalities - Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon, The Simpsons has won over a hundred awards including the Primetime Emmy, People's Choice and Writer's Guild; and holds 3 Guinness World Records.

You can catch all 31 seasons of The Simpsons, starting April 15, on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

