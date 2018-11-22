English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru Reception: Here's What You Missed Last Night
Here’s everything you need to know about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Bengaluru.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at their wedding reception in Bengaluru. (Image: Special Arrangement)
After their picturesque Lake Como wedding on November 14-15, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their first nuptial reception for their friends and family at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on Wednesday night.
Styled by Sabyasachi, Bollywood’s newest power-couple looked nothing short of royalty. Deepika looked straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in a shimmery gold saree and full-sleeved white blouse, which her mother Ujjala Padukone bought from Angadi Galleria, an exclusive store for handloom weaves in Bengaluru. She teamed it up with stunning uncut emerald jewellery, sindoor, bold red lips and a gajra bun, looking much like Anushka Sharma at her wedding reception in Delhi last year.
Meanwhile, Ranveer wore a black bandhgala with intricate gold work—designed by Rohit Bahl—and matching footwear.
The event was attended by several celebrities, including PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble and Gopichand.
Ahead of the reception, Ranveer tweeted a photo with his new wife, with both of them up and ready for the do.
The newlyweds had arranged for a special designated section for media interaction and arrived for the photo-op to The Doorbean’s the new hit song Lamberghini.
Notably, Deepika had reached the venue in the evening, hours before the reception, to personally oversee all arrangements. She was spotted in black sweatshirt, sweatpants, white sneakers and red chooras that new brides customarily wear.
Here are some inside photos from the event:
Meanwhile, actor Manisha Koirala tweeted on Wednesday the invite for their December 1 wedding reception in Mumbai. The guests are invited from 9pm onwards and the dress code for the event is black tie.
DeepVeer retuned to Mumbai from Italy on Sunday. They left for Bengaluru on Tuesday. After making the entire nation wait, they have now shared photographs of all their wedding rituals, much to the delight of their millions of fans worldwide.
View this post on Instagram
The live. The love. The laugh. The bride with the greatest humility, brightest smile and the biggest heart. With her mother - her strength her model. I heart you @deepikapadukone you are blessed and may you stay blessed with this man who stood and Smiled with each and every one of your relative and guest and staff and loved one from your home town. Total love and admiration for you @ranveersingh Stay blessed. #deepveer
Meanwhile, actor Manisha Koirala tweeted on Wednesday the invite for their December 1 wedding reception in Mumbai. The guests are invited from 9pm onwards and the dress code for the event is black tie.
🙏🏻 normally I don’t give explanations pic.twitter.com/BIp0z8LFkA— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018
DeepVeer retuned to Mumbai from Italy on Sunday. They left for Bengaluru on Tuesday. After making the entire nation wait, they have now shared photographs of all their wedding rituals, much to the delight of their millions of fans worldwide.
November 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
November 15, 2018
