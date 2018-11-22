Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru Reception: Here's What You Missed Last Night

“Did you select these flowers?”



After their picturesque Lake Como wedding on November 14-15, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their first nuptial reception for their friends and family at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace on Wednesday night.Styled by Sabyasachi, Bollywood’s newest power-couple looked nothing short of royalty. Deepika looked straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in a shimmery gold saree and full-sleeved white blouse, which her mother Ujjala Padukone bought from Angadi Galleria, an exclusive store for handloom weaves in Bengaluru. She teamed it up with stunning uncut emerald jewellery, sindoor, bold red lips and a gajra bun, looking much like Anushka Sharma at her wedding reception in Delhi last year.Meanwhile, Ranveer wore a black bandhgala with intricate gold work—designed by Rohit Bahl—and matching footwear.The event was attended by several celebrities, including PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble and Gopichand.Ahead of the reception, Ranveer tweeted a photo with his new wife, with both of them up and ready for the do.The newlyweds had arranged for a special designated section for media interaction and arrived for the photo-op to The Doorbean’s the new hit song Lamberghini.Notably, Deepika had reached the venue in the evening, hours before the reception, to personally oversee all arrangements. She was spotted in black sweatshirt, sweatpants, white sneakers and red chooras that new brides customarily wear.Here are some inside photos from the event:Meanwhile, actor Manisha Koirala tweeted on Wednesday the invite for their December 1 wedding reception in Mumbai. The guests are invited from 9pm onwards and the dress code for the event is black tie.DeepVeer retuned to Mumbai from Italy on Sunday. They left for Bengaluru on Tuesday. After making the entire nation wait, they have now shared photographs of all their wedding rituals, much to the delight of their millions of fans worldwide.