All About Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai's Relationship From Dil se Dil Tak to Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss is known for all things extravagant, be it fights, love, friendships or arguments. In the past, where certain relationships have turned into successful couples, there have been fights that have gone on forever. Something similar is happening in the current season, Bigg Boss 13 where reported ex-flames Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are having a tough time adjusting with each other. Recently, Splitsvilla fame Paras Chhabra and Rashami talked about the past of their professional relationship, where Shukla and Rashami had ugly fights on sets of their show together, Dil Se Dil Tak.

However, seems like the duo has gone through a lot of ups and downs, and their present equation in the show is just a result of it. Even before working together on the show Dil Se Dil Tak, Sidharth and Rashami were rumoured to have dated each other. In fact, it was their chemistry that made their onscreen romance gain good TRPs.

However, things turned ugly soon after repeated rumours of ugly fights resulted in Shukla’s replacement in the show. Actor Kunal Verma had then told the Times of India, “He (Siddharth) is an unprofessional maniac and a psycho. I think he needs psychiatric treatment again. I heard he had gone to rehab once and I think he needs to visit it again.”

Things didn’t end there, and soon, Rashami also left the show, leaving it to go off air. In 2014, Siddharth was also booked for drunk driving, where he ended up paying a fine of Rs 2000. Then again in 2018, the actor was arrested for rash driving.

Initially when the two entered the Bigg Boss house, both the celebrities tried to avoid each other. Later, when they interacted, it seemed the two might come to terms with their past, and be on cordial terms. However, it didn't go as planned. The two have engaged in fights and arguments almost on a daily basis and their relationship has only deteriorated.

From the past week, Rashami has been critical of Sidharth and his behaviour. While the two avoided talking about each other earlier, after constant fights between them, Rashami is not shying away in letting other contestants know about her past with the actor.

On day 17 of Bigg 13, Rashami is seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee about her bitter relationship with Sidharth Shukla. She tells her that the two could not stand each other on their show together and had major fights with each other. She also accused him of verbally abusing her and asking the makers of the show to remove her from it. Later, Paras is also seen talking about the same to Shenhaz Gill saying that Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga also know about them.

Is Rashami right in talking about Sidharth's past?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.