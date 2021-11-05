All Eyes on Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in Ethnic Outfits at Celebrity Diwali Party

Bollywood celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were out and about in Mumbai attending celebrity Diwali parties. They managed to look impressive in their respective ethnic outfits and even complemented each other’s looks. Needless to say, all the attention was on them during the various events they attended together.

Malaika opted for a silk red saree which was paired with a yellow blouse, with bandhgala diamond necklace and hair pulled in a neat bun. Speaking of beau Arjun, the Bhoot Police actor looked dapper in a black traditional kurta. However, what stole our hearts was Arjun’s adorable protective gesture towards Malaika. The actor was seen making way for his ladylove as they entered Anil Kapoor’s lavish house for the family Diwali party.

Malaika even attended her mother’s Diwali party before going with Arjun to the Kapoor Diwali bash.

Malaika and Arjun are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. They often create a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer. She was previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

