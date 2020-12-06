All Films Are Testing Ground For Actors: Kiara Advani

Mumbai: Kiara Advani says every film of hers has been a building block in shaping her career and the actor believes her best is yet to come. The actor, who made her debut with the Akshay Kumar-produced “Fugly” in 2014, was first noticed in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer “M S Dhoni: The Untold Story” two years later.

After some hits and misses, it was Karan Johar’s segment in the 2018 Netflix anthology film “Lust Stories”, in which Advani played a newly-married woman with a dull sex life, that turned out to be her breakthrough performance. “I work hard on every film of mine as I did on my first film. For me, every film has been instrumental in shaping my career and journey but I feel the best is yet to come.

“I am in a happy space with the offers that are coming my way. I am happy filmmakers are seeing the potential in me to play different characters,” the 28-year-old actor told .