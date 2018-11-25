All Good Things Come to an End: Jennifer Winget Shares Heartfelt Video as 'Bepannaah' Goes Off Air
Jennifer Winget assured her fans that she will come back soon with something more exciting onscreen.
A still from Bepannah.
"...I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar...," Jennifer wrote on Instagram.
Confirming the end of the show, Jennifer poured out her heart and thanked her fans for giving abundant love to her character of Zoya.
View this post on Instagram
All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling. Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @rajesh_khattar @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shweta.shwets @apurvaagnihotri02 @shehzadss @iqbal.azad @aaryaasharma @aanchalgoswami55 @parineetaborthakur @mallika453 @itstahershabbir and the crazy times we’ve shared on set and for the opportunity to be your Zoya! Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your’s truly. Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here. #Bepannaah ❤️
She said: "All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, 'Bepannaah', you can't help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling.
"Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least... This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here."
It has been reported that Jennifer and her co-star Harshad Chopra, shot down the idea of continuing the show on digital platforms, due to which the show is going off the air.
The Colors' show, which also starred actors like Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khattar and Shehban Azim, started its journey in March.
