Akshay Kumar and Team Sooryavanshi Train Guns at 'Fight Master' But Who Is He?
Akshay Kumar shared a thrilling BTS picture from the sets of his upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'. See here.
Image of Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty from sets of 'Sooryavanshi,' courtesy of Twitter
Akshay Kumar gave us yet another glimpse into the thtrilling and exciting world of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, set to release on March 27, 2020.
In the BTS pic, Kumar and some of the team members of Sooryavanshi shot at the cop drama's fight master, who kept them "all alive during this epic crazy month".
Kumar shared a photograph of Sunil Rodrigues, the action director of Sooryavanshi, on social media on Friday. "When your action is over and the only thing left to do is shoot the fight master. 'Sooryavanshi' giving love to the big man with the golden head who kept us all alive during this epic crazy month," Akshay captioned the image in which he along with the movie's director Rohit Shetty, actor Vivan Bhathena and others are seen pointing their guns at the fight master.
When your Action is over and the only thing left to do is Shoot the Fight Master 🔫#Sooryavanshi giving Love to The Big Man with the Golden Head who kept us all alive during this Epic Crazy month 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/MfF1SmwEMu— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 28, 2019
Sooryavanshi also features actress Katrina Kaif, who recently shot for the music video of the recreation of the song Tip tip barsa pani along with Kumar. The song sequence has been choreographed by Farah Khan and the BTS images from the shoot location raised speculation for the upcoming film to the next level. See pics here:
(WIth inputs from IANS)
