All I Did Was Tried to Reduce Sushant Singh Rajput's Drug Intake, Says Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, against whom Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has finally opened up on the matter.

In an interview with CNN-News18, the actress, who has been accused of giving drugs to Sushant, said, "I have never consumed drugs. I am ready for blood test. However, Sushant was used to taking marijuana. He was used to it even before meeting me. All I did was tried to reduce his weed intake. Infact, there is a chat with his manager Shruti Modi, where we are talking about how to reduce Sushant's marijuana intake."

The actress further said, "I did not give him medicines, didn't prescribed him treatment. Why five doctors who have treated him not being called? I only reminded him not to forget his medicines. That was my only role as a girlfriend. What is criminal act in this? He took medicines from the time of his film Kedarnath. Sushant was on anti-psychotic drugs. I was never part of Sushant's therapy sessions."

Rhea added that Sushant's family's claims are baseless and that they should leave the matter to CBI, ED and NBC.

"His family is constantly making fake allegations against me. Now, they have put this drug allegation on me. At least after the concerned department has taken over, they should stay quiet on the matter. I am already part of two allegations and also media trial."