All is Not Well Between Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan? Bharat Director Speaks Out
'Bharat' marked Salman Khan's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed the actor in 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram/ Ali Abbas Zafar)
Salman Khan is currently basking in the glory of the success of his recently released movie Bharat. The film, which hit theatres on Eid, June 5, opened to a staggering 42.30 crore and became Salman's biggest opener of all time.
Bharat also marked Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed the actor in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
However, of late, there have been rumours that Salman is apparently unhappy with the editing of Bharat and even had an argument with Ali over the same.
Now, Ali has cleared the air once and for all. The director has rubbished all such reports and said that everything is fine between him and Salman.
"These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family. And everyone who's spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell. Salman and I have ready discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project," he told Pinkvilla.
Meanwhile, Bharat, which has already broken several records, mere days after its debut, has pulled in an estimated Rs 95.50 crore nationwide in just three days.
The film, which is a Hindi remake of a South Korean movie Ode to My Father, also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan and Brijendra Kala.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Finally Ends Australia's Wait for French Open Crown
- Sonali Kulkarni Talks About Playing Mother in Bharat, Sophie Turner Reveals GoT Secret
- Who Will be in Bigg Boss 13? Himansh Kohli, Vijender Singh, Mahima Chaudhary and Others React
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s