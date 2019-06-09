All is Not Well Between Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan? Bharat Director Speaks Out

Salman Khan is currently basking in the glory of the success of his recently released movie Bharat. The film, which hit theatres on Eid, June 5, opened to a staggering 42.30 crore and became Salman's biggest opener of all time.

Bharat also marked Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed the actor in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

However, of late, there have been rumours that Salman is apparently unhappy with the editing of Bharat and even had an argument with Ali over the same.

Now, Ali has cleared the air once and for all. The director has rubbished all such reports and said that everything is fine between him and Salman.

"These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family. And everyone who's spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell. Salman and I have ready discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project," he told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Bharat, which has already broken several records, mere days after its debut, has pulled in an estimated Rs 95.50 crore nationwide in just three days.

The film, which is a Hindi remake of a South Korean movie Ode to My Father, also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan and Brijendra Kala.

