All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers

A video of Ranbir and Alia reportedly having a heated discussion in a car recently emerged online, hinting that all is not well between the couple.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
They've been the speculation of 'are they, aren't they' rumours for years and now they're officially dating. Without a doubt, they are couple goals right now. Cupid struck actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.

However, a video of the duo reportedly having a heated discussion in a car recently emerged online, hinting that all is not well between the couple.

When asked about the clip, the 25-year-old actress told Asian Age, "I was definitely Valentining on that day. Since I’ve been promoting 'Gully Boy', I had a late night and woke up late on Valentine’s Day. I was flooded with messages and greetings about our film along with some Valentine’s greetings and some marriage proposals from strangers as well."

During the interaction when asked if she found time for her beau between her busy schedule, she said, "There was time for Ranbir also, don’t worry.”

Ranbir and Alia have also been meeting each other’s family for quite some time now. Rumours are also rife that they might be tying the knot soon. These reports emerged shortly after the two confirmed that they were indeed a thing.

