'All is Well': Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has returned with its new season and with a new team. Some old faces, including Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek, are not a part of the show now. Previously, in various interviews, Chandan Prabhakar, who played the role of Chandu on the show, talked about quitting the show and said that he was just taking a break. Now, he has also revealed the reason behind his decision.

While talking to Etimes, Chandan revealed that he has taken a break from The Kapil Sharma Show after doing it for the last five years. The comedian wants to focus on different things and also hopes to be part of a web series. Chandan Prabhakar was a part of the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed that he will not be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Revealing the reason, Chandan said, “Many times, a person is in two minds whether to do a project or not. I was unsure about doing the show, so after the first episode, I made up my mind. People should not assume anything — all is well otherwise.”

Chandan Prabhakar is happy that The Kapil Sharma Show is looking different, and the new cast is entertaining the audience.

Krushna Abhishek, who used to play the role of Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show has also quit the comedy show. When Chandan Prabhakar was asked about Krushna’s exit, he refused to speak about it and said he is aware that Krushna is not going to be a part of the show, but he doesn’t want to say anything about it. “I am only focusing on my work ahead. I want to act and do other things, so a break was ideal for me,” concluded Chandan.

The Kapil Sharma Show is hosted by Kapil Sharma and produced by Salman Khan. The show has Archana Puran Singh as a judge.

