All Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies to Watch Before 'Loki'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to release their third show Loki (Tom Hiddleston), about the God of Mischief. The brother of Thor and first super-villain of the MCU, the character got a great redemption arc through his appearances in the franchise.

Now, Loki is the first show to give a ‘negative’ character their spinoff. The show will see his tryst with the Time Variance Authority, an agency that deals with maintaining various timelines of the universe.

Before the release of Loki, let us check out all the MCU films that you must watch to keep up with the show.

Thor (2011)

Thor is the origin story of Marvel superhero and God of Thunder Thor Odinson. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins and Tom Hiddleston, the film is about Thor being banished to Earth by his father Odin for disobeying him. In the film we also see Loki’s journey as the ignored brother and his motivation for turning villainous.

The Avengers (2012)

In Avengers: Endgame, Loki graduates from side character to villain. The first super-villain of the MCU, Loki leads an alien army called Chittauri to attack Earth so that he can rule it. This leads to the Avengers teaming up for the first time to fight him.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

The second film of the Thor franchise sees Thor battle the Dark Elves, an evil force powered by an infinity stone. When scientist and Thor’s girlfriend Jane Foster gets mixed up in the equation, Thor has to come up with a way to save her life without killing her. Loki, in this film, is a prisoner in Asgard for his crimes on Earth. However, soon, Thor has to seek his help. This is the first film where we see the beginning of Loki’s redemption arc.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Taika Waititi’s acclaimed MCU venture saw Thor and Loki fight Hela, their evil big sister. After the death of Odin, Hela attacks, banishing Thor and Loki to a strange planet called Sakaar. They, along with some interesting additions to the team, fight their sister together.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War sees a mad Titan Thanos fight the Avengers to collect 5 Infinity Stones. His motive is dangerous, with one snap, he plans to erase half the universe. The Avengers band together and fight him, but his powers are much more than most can handle. Loki’s part in the film isn’t as big as the other characters. However, he has a significant contribution to make for the Avengers’ battle.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame takes place five years after the battle with Thanos. The remaining Avengers must find a way to try and restore the universe, so they travel back in time to collect the Infinity Stones before Thanos can get them. Avengers: Endgame is the most important film for the MCU, and even more pivotal to watch before Loki as it has an immediate connection with the show. In the show, we will see the character exactly after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

Loki, created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Sasha Lane in pivotal roles. It will stream from June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here