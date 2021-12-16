'All My Smiles...': Actor Vijay Andalkar Gets Married to Co-star Rupal Zankar

Marathis show, Lagnachi Wife Wedding Chi Bayko, fame couple Rupal Zankar and Vijay Andalkar tied the wedding knot in Mumbai on Wednesday. Their marriage took place in a private ceremony attended by their close friends and relatives. The couple has shared pictures of their wedding on social media. Fans and celebrities of the Marathi entertainment industry are showering their love and blessings on the newlyweds.

Rupali and Vijay got engaged on April 21, 2021, in the presence of only family and friends. Nearly 8 months after their engagement, they got married.

Vijay shared the pictures from his wedding ceremony. Dedicating the picture to her partner, he said, “All of my smiles start with you.”

Sharing the pictures of her wedding, Rupali wrote, “He stole my heart so I’m taking his last name.”

Both were dressed in traditional attire and it was a Marathi wedding. The colours of their clothes were also matching. They seem to be complementing each other in their usual attire.

The couple has also shared pictures from their Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.

In the comments section of these posts, Instagram users have extended their wishes to the newlywed couple. They wished them happy married life.

Rupali and Vijay first met on the sets of the Marathi TV serial ‘Lagnachi Wife Wedding Chi Bayko’ and became friends. Their friendship turned into a relationship, and they decided to take it to the next level. In this serial, Rupali played the character of female lead Kajal and Vijay played the male lead, Madan.

It is the second marriage of Vijay. He was married to actor Pooja Purandare in 2017. They got separated after a few months of their marriage.

