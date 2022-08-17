All Not Well Between Allu Arjun and Brother Allu Sirish? What We Know

While Allu Arjun has a devoted fanbase and has become a pan-India star with the Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise, his brother Allu Sirish has not achieved the same level of stardom yet even though he has been active in films too. Allu Sirish devoted enough of his time in front of the camera to creatively exalt his brother. It was widely reported that he used to pay for celebrity tweets in the beginning to support his brother Allu Arjun. He was a true innovator when it came to paid tweets. The model is now being used by all producers. It is somewhat accurate to say that Allu Sirish actively promoted his brother’s career.

However, recent reports say that all is not well between the two brothers. Allu Sirish is not seen in public nowadays and sources say that after getting miffed with his father, ace producer Allu Aravind, and his brother Allu Arjun, Sirish has left for Mumbai to live separately. Some sources indicate that even while he was in Hyderabad, he resided separately.

According to some sources, Allu Sirish believes that his dad has not focused on his career the way he focused on Allu Arjun’s and that estranged him from his father and brother. However, according to a credible source, one incident involving the two brothers was the final nail in the coffin.

It appears that Sirish claimed credit for helping shape Arjun’s career in its early stages. Arjun reportedly scoffed at this and responded in the negative which further strained the relationship. With Sirish now residing in Mumbai, only time will tell if the brothers reconcile.

On the work front, Allu Sirish last appeared in 2019’s ABCD: American Born Confused Desi opposite Ruskhsar Dhillon under the direction of Sanjeev Reddy. The film failed to impress the audience. Currently, he is slated to appear in a film named Prema Kaadanta directed by Rakesh Shashi where he will star opposite Anu Emmanuel. However, there are no current updates about the film’s development.

