All Not Well Between Newly Married Aryan and Shabana Shajahan? Here's Full Story

TV actors Aryan and Shabana Shajahan tied the wedding knot on November 11 this year. And now barely a month later, there are reports that between Bakkiyalakshmi star Aryan and Sembaruthi fame Shabana Shajahan are facing issues. According to reports, Aryan had married Shabana against his family’s wishes. Aryan’s family has yet to approve of their marriage because of different faiths.

Their wedding was attended by many celebrities from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. But Aryan’s parents were not present on the occasion. It has also been reported that the two had gone to Pondicherry for their honeymoon and returned the next day. Amid all this, it is also being said that they might have lost a loved one.

Shabana Shajahan, the Mumbai-based actor, is a leading figure in the Tamil and Malayalam television industry. Shabana rose to fame with the role of Parvathi Parameswaran Adhitya in the Tamil TV serial Sembaruthi, airing on Zee Tamil. With her performance in the romantic family TV show, Shabana gained innumerable fans.

Over time, the long-standing friendship, between the two, gradually blossomed into love and then marriage. There were many rumours about the two dating each other for a long time until Aryan finally confirmed it via a post on his Instagram page.

The couple then announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they were getting married. A few days before the wedding, Shabana had shared photos of herself with Aryan on her Instagram page.

Following this, Aryan later took to his Instagram and shared a photo of the two wearing gold plain rings with the caption, “Fell in LOVE with her soul. Because one day the chemistry will wane. And one day the external beauty will fade. But the soul is ageless, eternal. And it’s where LOVE lives.”

Seeing the photo, the fans congratulated Aryan and flooded the comment section with red hearts and heart eyes emoji.

