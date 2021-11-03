'All of Shah Rukh Khan’s Wishes Came True When Aryan Came Back Home', Says Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and family spent some really difficult time when Aryan Khan was in jail for his alleged involvement in the drugs-on-cruise matter. The High Court granted him bail last month and the 23-year-old had to spend over three weeks in Arthur Road Jail.

Due to his incarceration, Aryan had to miss out on some of the major family events like Gauri Khan’s birthday, Dussehra celebrations and Shah Rukh and Gauri’s 30th wedding anniversary celebrations. However, Aryan came back home ahead of Shah Rukh’s birthday on Nov 2. According to reports, Shah Rukh’s birthday was a quiet affair. The news came just after reports said Shah Rukh is planning to spend time at his Alibaug home after Aryan’s release from jail, according to reports.

As SRK rang in his birthday, he was wished by many celebrities in Bollywood, but Kajol, his long time friend and colleague did not post a birthday wish for her. When a social media user asked Kajol why she didn’t wish Shah Rukh, Kajol replied, “What more can I wish him? All his wishes came true when his son came back home.”

On the work front, actress-turned-director Revathy and Kajol have joined hands for the upcoming film The Last Hurrah. Inspired by a true story and real characters, The Last Hurrah tells a tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile. The film is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, The Last Hurrah is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.

