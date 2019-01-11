All Photos, Videos of Ranveer, Alia, Ranbir and Other Bollywood Stars from PM Modi's Delhi Meet
The young guns of Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana among others headed to Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with PM Modi.
Image courtesy: Ekta Kapoor/ Twitter
The delegation was attended by actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurana and Siddharth Malhotra. While filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Shetty, too were a part of the closed door meeting.
Sharing a selfie Karan wrote, "As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India."
He also thanked the PM for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently. "The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently," added Karan.
The photos and videos from the same are making rounds on the social media as the attendees including PM Modi are sharing stills from the meet. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently! Thank you so much for your time, Sir!
On their way to Delhi, Vicky Kaushal and his friends from the industry also posted a video to promote his film Uri- the Surgical strike.
View this post on Instagram
Was an honour to meet and interact with the honourable prime minister @narendramodi. Very grateful to him for the reduction of gst which will be a big boost to the economics of our film industry. He was very receptive about our concerns which was honestly very cool. Ps- I missed eye contact here cause I was taking facing #jaihind
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @narendramodi sir for hearing us out . It was an honour ! and we are grateful for your support towards the film industry! @karanjohar @itsrohitshetty @varundvn @rajkummar_rao @ektaravikapoor @ayushmannk @aliaabhatt @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @ashwinyiyertiwari @ranveersingh
