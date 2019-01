All Photos, Videos of Ranveer, Alia, Ranbir and Other Bollywood Stars from PM Modi's Delhi Meet

The young guns of Bollywood headed to Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with PM Modi. According to sources, Karan Johar and producer Mahaveer Jain have organised the meeting, the primary reason for which is “participation and contribution of these youth icons towards nation building”.The delegation was attended by actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurana and Siddharth Malhotra. While filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Shetty, too were a part of the closed door meeting.Sharing a selfie Karan wrote, "As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India."He also thanked the PM for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently. "The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently," added Karan.The photos and videos from the same are making rounds on the social media as the attendees including PM Modi are sharing stills from the meet. Take a look:On their way to Delhi, Vicky Kaushal and his friends from the industry also posted a video to promote his film Uri- the Surgical strike.Follow @news18movies for more