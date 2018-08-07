English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
All Shows Cancelled Across Tamil Nadu As M Karunanidhi Passes Away, Doubts Over Vishwaroopam 2 Release
M Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday evening at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. He was 94.
All evening and night shows scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled in Tamil Nadu after former chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last this evening at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. He was 94. The health of the DMK chief had seen a significant decline in the last 24 hours due to multi-organ failure.
With emotions running high over the veteran politician's demise, cinema owners have decided to scrap all theatrical screenings across the state.
"For the time being, we have cancelled all night shows. We are not sure about running the shows tomorrow," an official of Luxe cinema told News18.com.
"Yes, we have cancelled all the evening and night shows. We are yet to receive information on running the shows tomorrow," an official of Sangam Multiplex said.
Meanwhile, chances are high that Kamal Haasan-starrer Vishwaroopam 2 won't release this Friday. Considering the current situation in the state and Haasan's equation with Karunanidhi, it seems unlikely that the film would hit theatres this week.
In February earlier this year, Haasan had met Karunanidhi to get his blessings and inform him about his political journey.
Karunanidhi, who was popularly referred to as Kalaignar (actor) was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed a high fever.
His body will be first taken to daughter Kanimozhi's residence in CIT Colony from the Kauvery Hospital, then to the Gopalapuram residence. From there the DMK chief's remains will be kept at the Rajaji Hall for the public to pay their last respects.
