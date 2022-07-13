The power couple of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap along with their two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka are having a splendid time vacationing in Europe. Tahira took to instagram to share two reels of this absolutely perfect vacation. In the first reel, the couple is seen walking on the streets of Europe with their kids.

Ayushmann in the video is seen wearing black overalls with a red checkered shirt while Tahira looked stunning in a classic blue jeans and a black crop top. While Virajveer sported a really chic look with his stripped shirt and three-quarter pants, Varushka wore the sweetest dress.

Sharing the reel, Tahira wrote,”Thequintessential #familytime #vacation #summervibes with @ayushmannk and V&V ”

The second reel is the representation of La La Land for all the foodies. It features both Tahira and husband Ayushmann enjoying scrumptious meals which look utterly delightful. But, there are also glimpses of a museum visit.

Tahira captioned her reel as, “All in a day’s work #foodie #vacay (wapis aake I’ll show up #iykyk )”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann took the internet by storm after he posed in nothing but a towel and captioned his post as, “Where am I? Wrong answers only.” The actor was seen soaking in some summer sun in the pictures.

His friends from the industry did not leave a stone unturned to prove how creative they can get with those wrong answers.

Kartik Aryaan very cheekily wrote, “Mere kamre mein” while Vikrant Massey comment said “Hiranandani, Powai” and Richa Chadha guessed, “Chinchpokli Bunder.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) Ayushmaan was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’. He will next feature in Doctor G.

