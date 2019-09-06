Take the pledge to vote

All the Celebrities Who are Likely to Join Nach Baliye 9 As Wild-Card Contestants

Nach Baliye 9 is reportedly holding a wild-card round which will bring back many eliminated contestants on the show.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
The 9th season of the popular reality show Nach Baliye created a lot of buzz as this year it was not just real-life couples who danced it off, but exes too. One of the most popular couples in the show was Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. They were quite popular on the show not only because of their amazing performances but also for the camaraderie they shared on the stage. However, they left the audience shocked when they were eliminated from the show.

Another interesting couple on the show were exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who were infamous for their fights. Singh insulted Tuli several times, whereas a video of Tuli slapping her ex surfaced. They were also eliminated from the show.

Now, there have been reports that the exes will be back on the show as wild-card contestants. A source told Bombay Times, “It’s because of the contract that all participants have signed. According to it, there is a clause, which makes it mandatory for a couple to return on the show after elimination if the production house wants them back as a wild card entry. Whether these two couples are returning by choice or because of contractual obligation, the makers are glad to get the exes back. After all, that was the original premise of the show, but they had managed to get very few exes to participate.”

This has sparked anticipation amongst the netizens, that while Urvashi complained that there was partiality from the judges towards certain couples, Madhurima had talked about how she never wanted to talk to her ex again. She recently told SpotBoye, "Do you think I should, after all that happened on the show? No, I won't. I won't even greet him if I bumped into him anywhere in my life hereafter."

Actors Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani, and Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal, are also reportedly making a comeback as wildcard entries.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube
