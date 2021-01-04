All the Pictures from Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's New Year Getaway in Maldives

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been winning over the internet by sharing breathtaking snippets from their New Year getaway in the Maldives. Last week, the rumoured couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for the tropical paradise. Sidharth has been actively updating his getaway diaries by sharing stunning photos and videos of himself. The actor posted a video of himself on social media where he was seen jumping into the pool. While sharing the post, he wrote, “Can’t wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone. Here’s to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace n Happiness”

Another clip shared by the actor captured him making the most of his vacay. He was seen riding on a jet bike in the blue waters. Sidharth captioned the clip, “Happy by the sea”.

Kiara also took to her respective Instagram handle to share gorgeous snippets from her fun trip. The actress also shared a drop-dead gorgeous click of herself on her Instagram stories. On Saturday, she took to social media to share some red hot pictures of herself, enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. Despite wide speculation among her fans that she is with Sidharth, she maintained in her latest post that she is alone.

Earlier, Kiara’s photo facing the waters with her back profile visible to the camera went viral on social media. She posted the click from her water villa at Soneva. She captioned the picture as, "Looking at you 2021"

Sidharth and Kiara will share the screen space for the first time in their upcoming film, Shershah.