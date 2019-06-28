All the Stunning Pics from the Star-Studded Premiere of Spider-Man Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home held its world premiere on Wednesday night at the TCL Chinese Theater and virtually all of its cast and crew members were in attendance. Far From Home boasted the most star-packed movie premiere carpet since this year's Avengers: Endgame — with Tom Holland, Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal in attendance.

Far From Home will bring the curtains down on the highly-successful phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The phase three of the MCU, which began with 2016's Captain America: Civil War, saw the studio deliver two USD 2 billion grossers -- Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with the latter still running in theatres.

Cobie Smulders and Marisa Tomei also attended the star-studded premiere. But it was child star Lexi Rabe aka Tony Stark's daughter from Avengers: Endgame, who stole the show. Brimming over with excitement, Rabe posed for a couple of pictures with Holland at the carpet.

Spider-Man himself, @TomHolland1996, talks about Spidey's next adventure and reveals @RobertDowneyJr's nickname in his phone LIVE from the red carpet premiere of #SpiderManFarFromHome, presented by @audi! pic.twitter.com/bHkGl6SrlU — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 27, 2019

Jake Gyllenhaal lets everyone know how much he adores @TomHolland1996 and how it felt to wear Mysterio's suit at the #SpiderManFarFromHome red carpet world premiere, presented by @audi! pic.twitter.com/BVmUNUD84w — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 27, 2019

What inspired @Zendaya's take on MJ? Find out in this clip from the #SpiderManFarFromHome red carpet world premiere, presented by @audi! pic.twitter.com/aNbWIddR6h — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 27, 2019

Jake Gyllenhaal knows how to make an entrance! #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/UDomAYVRO0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 27, 2019

Peter & Morgan,Son and daughter of Tony Stark. pic.twitter.com/EloiluJxqT — smyrna (@spideytsholland) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Far From Home will also witness Marvel Studio's first transgender actor as 23-year-old Zach Barack makes his debut with a major motion picture. In an interview with Variety, the actor spoke about his debut and said, "I’m kind of losing my mind a little bit, but I’m acting like I’m not. I don’t know that it fully has (sunk in)," adding, "I don’t quite have the capacity to explain how meaningful it is to me,"

Barack's debut comes at a time when DC recently introduced its first trans superhero on TV with Nicole Maines Dreamer on Supergirl and Marvel itself featured Aneesh Seth's trans character Gillian on Netflix's Jessica Jones.

Speaking about his own connection to comic books, the young actor said, "I’m not by any means an expert on comics, but I read them growing up, you know, and they were important. And there’s something very inherently trans about those stories, especially ones where identity and hidden identity is part of them.”

In the upcoming Marvel film, Barack plays Peter Parker's classmate, a friend of the superhero who gets caught up as mysterious forces create mayhem worldwide.

