Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

All the Stunning Pics from the Star-Studded Premiere of Spider-Man Far From Home

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will bring the curtains down on the highly-successful phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
All the Stunning Pics from the Star-Studded Premiere of Spider-Man Far From Home
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...

Spider-Man: Far From Home held its world premiere on Wednesday night at the TCL Chinese Theater and virtually all of its cast and crew members were in attendance. Far From Home boasted the most star-packed movie premiere carpet since this year's Avengers: Endgame — with Tom Holland, Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal in attendance.

Far From Home will bring the curtains down on the highly-successful phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The phase three of the MCU, which began with 2016's Captain America: Civil War, saw the studio deliver two USD 2 billion grossers -- Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with the latter still running in theatres.

Cobie Smulders and Marisa Tomei also attended the star-studded premiere. But it was child star Lexi Rabe aka Tony Stark's daughter from Avengers: Endgame, who stole the show. Brimming over with excitement, Rabe posed for a couple of pictures with Holland at the carpet.

Meanwhile, Far From Home will also witness Marvel Studio's first transgender actor as 23-year-old Zach Barack makes his debut with a major motion picture. In an interview with Variety, the actor spoke about his debut and said, "I’m kind of losing my mind a little bit, but I’m acting like I’m not. I don’t know that it fully has (sunk in)," adding, "I don’t quite have the capacity to explain how meaningful it is to me,"

Barack's debut comes at a time when DC recently introduced its first trans superhero on TV with Nicole Maines Dreamer on Supergirl and Marvel itself featured Aneesh Seth's trans character Gillian on Netflix's Jessica Jones.

Speaking about his own connection to comic books, the young actor said, "I’m not by any means an expert on comics, but I read them growing up, you know, and they were important. And there’s something very inherently trans about those stories, especially ones where identity and hidden identity is part of them.”

In the upcoming Marvel film, Barack plays Peter Parker's classmate, a friend of the superhero who gets caught up as mysterious forces create mayhem worldwide.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram