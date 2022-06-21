All Well Between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar? Viral Video Sees Them Bonding After Fallout

Reports of Kartik Aaryan having a fallout with Dharma and Karan Johar have been all over our screens for the past year. Now recent videos at an award show in Mumbai show the two having a hearty conversation and sharing a laugh. During the recently held event, which was attended by many big-shot Bollywood celebrities, Kartik and Karan were seen having a conversation which made fans question whether they have finally buried the hatchet.

Watch the videos:

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were sitting together and talking in the recent Pinkvilla event. And when Varun Dhawan cracked the "dance to Dharma song" joke, they two were laughing together. People were hyping this rift like anything 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oE3CUnrtm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) June 19, 2022

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were supposed to feature in KJo’s Dostana 2 and the shooting of the film had already begun. But Dharma Productions released an official statement, stating that the film would be recast. Neither Dharma Productions nor Kartik has provided any further information about the matter.

Since then, Karan and Kartik have maintained a distance. Kartik was also not invited to Karan’s 50th birthday bash last month.

Kartik and Karan also shared a stage at the same event. In a video shared on social media by Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan calls Kartik on stage to dance on a track from Karan’s upcoming production, Jugjugg Jeeyo. “Kartik, come, you can dance to a Dharma film song,” Varun Dhawan could be heard saying..

Last month, Kartik also opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. On being asked if an incident like this can affect him since he has no background in the film industry, Kartik said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his kitty.

