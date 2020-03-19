English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
All Well Between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Report

Ranbir Kapoor (R), Alia Bhatt (L)

Days after the news of Ranbir Kapoor missing from Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration went viral, rumours started making rounds that the two have called it quits.

Days after the news of Ranbir Kapoor missing from Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration went viral, rumours started making rounds on the internet that Bollywood's lovebirds have called it quits. However, a new report claims that all is well between the two.

“These reports are all baseless and untrue. You all can be assured that Ranbir and Alia are very much in love and together,” a Times of India report quoted a source close to the couple as saying.

For the unversed, the rumours sprang up when it was reported that the Sanju actor skipped Alia's birthday (March 15) despite being in the city. Later, when Alia shared a series of posts from her birthday celebration with sister Shaheen Bhatt and close friends like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Ranbir was nowhere to be seen.

However, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima had wished Alia on Instagram.

On the work front, the two are prepping up for their first film together, Brahamastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The upcoming sci-fi film is the first part of the planned trilogy and also stars actor Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie as of now is set to hit the theatres on December 4, this year.

Apart from this, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s historical drama Takth with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Shamshera in the pipeline.

