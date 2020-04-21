MOVIES

1-MIN READ

All Work and No Play Bring Arjun Kapoor a ‘Good Beard and Hair Day’

All Work and No Play Bring Arjun Kapoor a ‘Good Beard and Hair Day’

Arjun Kapoor, who has been entertaining fans with his posts on social media, uploaded a selfie showing his "good beard day" amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

After spending his time in digging the throwback pictures, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is now celebrating a good beard and hair day.


Posting a selfie on Instagram, he posed with an attitude and gave shout-out to himself. “Good beard & hair day,” the Gunday actor captioned the picture.

Good beard & hair day.

Photo artist and Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha wrote “clean and clear” on the comments section.


Arjun is having quite some fun with his pet pug Maximus during the lockdown phase. He shared an Instagram story of his loved one on Monday where the cute canine won all hearts.


He also shared a video recently, describing his love for Maximus. In his video message, the Namastey England star requested pet parents to take special care of their pooches during the tough times. Calling him the ‘Godfather’ and ‘spoilt brat of the house’, Arjun revealed that his pug is just 4 years old.


A humble appeal to all the pet parents 🙏🏻

Arjun recently took a ride down the memory lane when he shared a picture with Hollywood star Will Smith from his 2000 India visit. The Pursuit of Happiness actor can be seen posing with Arjun and his close buddy and designer Kunal Rawal.


“Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie...,” Arjun wrote.

