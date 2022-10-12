All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare has made a special place in the hearts of viewers since day one. He was even praised by host Salman Khan for playing well in the Bigg Boss house. But, how well do you know Shiv? This article curates some of the lesser-known facts about the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner.

Shiv Thakare kickstarted his career by participating in the fan-favourite reality adventure show MTV Roadies. With his simplicity, Shiv managed to win the hearts of all the team leaders in the audition round itself of MTV Roadies Rising. He was one of the strong contestants in the season, which aired back in 2017.

In the audition round, Karan Kundrra was all praise for Shiv’s simplicity. Rannvijay Singha was also moved to tears when he learnt about his struggles in life. During his audition, Shiv revealed that he used to live in a slum.

Shiv Thakare has worked hard to reach this point in his career. He shared that his father owned a paan shop, and he used to help him. Shiv said that he has even sold newspapers and milk packets with his sister.

He then started running a dance class and earned around Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000. Shiv then spoke about building a good physique after starting the dance class. The team leaders were quite impressed after hearing his heartwarming life story.

After MTV Roadies Rising, Shiv Thakare participated in Big Boss Marathi 2 and emerged as the winner of that season. Like Big Boss Marathi, the audience is liking Shiv’s stint on Bigg Boss 16 as well.

