All You Need to Know About Kareena Kapoor Khan and Other Celebs Contracting Covid Post Karan Johar's Party

On Monday, Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. They, along with other celebs, had recently attended Bollywood director Karan Johar’s private party at his residence. The filmmaker had hosted the party at his house last week to celebrate 20 years of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… which was attended by many stars including Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who have also tested positive. Actors like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra had also attended the bash.

Just around the same time Anil Kapoor’s daughter and producer Rhea Kapoor had hosted a party, which was also attended by Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita Masaba Gupta and Poonam Damania at her Mumbai home. But it is reported that it was Sohail Khan’s wife Seema tested Covid positive first. She started to show some symptoms soon after the party. Her reports came positive on December 11. Her son Yohaan Khan and sister Richa Sajdeh have also been tested positive. On the same day, Kareena and Amrita also got tested and turned out positive.

After testing positive, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor’s spokesperson had issued a statement which said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted Covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as was reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also stated, “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

The actor, along with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, have quarantined themselves while her husband Saif Ali Khan is shooting in Lucknow for Vikram Vedha remake. The Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also sealed the buildings of Kareena and Amrita.

On the other hand, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker and his family members and staff have tested negative for COVID-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement today. In fact, KJo said, he tested himself twice to be safe.

Karan’s statement read, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city…Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a “party"…And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no “hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly… My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all."

Despite testing negative, his building too has been sealed by the BMC. On Tuesday morning, sanitisation workers were spotted spraying disinfectant at Kareena and Karan’s houses

Among the other people who have been tested negative are Amrita’s sister Malaika, Kareena’s sister Karisma, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Maheep’s husband Sanjay Kapoor and their children (Sanjana and Jahaan) and Alia Bhatt. Malaika’s rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor is yet to be tested for Covid.

