All You Need To Know About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Shivangi Joshi

Television actress Shivangi Joshi recently appeared in the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star was eliminated from the show in the eighth episode. After her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi ended, Shivangi got busy with multiple music videos.

After starring in Tu Mera Sanam, Shivangi Joshi will next be seen sharing the screen space with Rohit Khandelwal in the music video of Heer Ranjha, sung by Rito Riba. The song is slated to release on October 18. Shivangi unveiled the poster of Heer Ranjha yesterday to announce its release date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Khandelwal (@rohit_khandelwal77)

At the young age of 24, Shivangi Joshi has achieved quite a few rare feats in the television industry. Despite not hailing from an acting background, she has established a distinct place for herself in showbiz.

Shivangi Joshi was born on May 18, 1995, in Dehradun. Her father, Suman Prakash Joshi, is a government officer, and her mother, Yashoda Joshi, is a homemaker. Shivangi has two siblings, Sheetal and Samrath. The Begusarai actress studied at the Pine Hall School in Dehradun till 12th grade. However, whether Shivangi has completed her higher education or not remains unknown.

Shivangi Joshi’s mother has played a significant role in her personal life as well as her career. She insisted that Shivangi must go for auditions in Mumbai. Shivangi gave several auditions but failed to bag any project in the initial years of her career.

However, things changed forever after Shivangi was roped in to star in the 2013 show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. This daily soap proved to be a stepping stone in her acting career. Since then, Shivangi has starred in multiple TV shows, including Beinteha, Love by Chance, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Shivangi Joshi became a household name after she appeared in Balika Vadhu 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She essayed the character of Naira Naitik Singhania in the fan-favourite show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan in YRKKH was showered with immense love by the audience.

Shivangi, in her career, has received several awards, such as Best Popular Actress, Best Female Debut, and Best Onscreen Jodi with Mohsin Khan, among many others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here