All You Need to Know About Marathi Couple Mandar Jadhav, Mitika Sharma

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta actor Mandar Jadhav is happily married to Mitika Sharma. The couple has two children, Hridan and Rehan. Both Mandar and Mitika are renowned actors. Due to the couple’s popularity, their fans are always interested in the personal life of Mandar Jadhav and his wife Mitika Sharma.

Mitika Sharma is known for her work in the Hindi television industry. She has acted in popular TV shows like Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Khwaish and Sanatan. Mitika shared some adorable photos of her family on Saturday, April 2. The couple can be seen revelling with their two children.

Mandar and Mitika got married on April 22, 2016, in a small and intimate ceremony.

Mitika Sharma shared a lovely photo on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Mitika is looking very pretty in this ethnic outfit and elegant jewellery.

Mitika often shares beautiful photos of herself and her family on Instagram.

Advertisement

She also made an appearance in the recently concluded Star Pravah Parivar Puraskar, 2022. She was seen in her glamorous avatar on the red carpet along with her husband.

Mitika was seen posing with other stars of Star Pravah Parivar Puraskar, 2022.

Mitika and Mandar are doting parents and often post photos with their children. They posted one such cute family photo in March.

Mitika looks exceedingly fashionable in this pink dress and white shoes.

Mandar Jhadav has also acted in Hindi serials. He played the role of Shri Krishna in the series Jai Shri Krishna (2008-09). He also featured in the series Saas Bina Sasural.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.