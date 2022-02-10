All You Need to Know About Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath's Latest Entrant Dhanashri Bhalekar

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, the popular Zee Marathi show, has been topping the TRP charts for a while now. If you are following the series, you might also be wondering who the latest entrant in the show is.

The actor’s name is Dhanashri Bhalekar, a theatre artist born on May 19th in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She completed her master’s degree in Business Commerce from the University of Mumbai.

In 2018, Dhanashri made her debut in a short thriller movie, Mayavi. The story was written and directed by Madhur Bakhle.

Additionally, she played the lead role of Asha opposite Millind Joshi. Dhanashri Bhalekar is an enthusiastic writer and actor. Her love for acting began at a very young age.

Dhanashri has also acted in popular TV serials, including, Color’s He Man Bawre, Sony’s Mere Sai, Tridevia, and Criminals. Interestingly, before starting her acting career, Dhanashree had worked as a coordinator at the Malaysian Palm Oil Council India.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath’s storyline revolves around a rich business tycoon, Yash, who seeks true love and when he falls in love with Neha, he faces trouble winning her over.

The show is also available on Zee5. The show premiered on 23 August 2021 and airs Mon-Sat at 8:30 pm. It is backed by Creative Minds Productions. The cast of the show includes Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana Behere and Myra Vaikul.

