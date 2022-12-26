All You Need to Know About Sheezan Khan, the Actor Who Arrested in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

Actress Tunisha Sharma, who played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, died on December 24. Sharma, who was 21, died by alleged suicide on the sets of a daily soap, located in the Vasai area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by Tunisha’s mother. Reportedly, no suicide note was found at the scene.

Tunisha’s body was taken to the JJ hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, as per the news agency IANS. No injuries on Sharma’s body were reported during the examination and the rumours of her pregnancy were also dismissed. Her autopsy reports revealed that she died of suffocation after hanging.

Who is Sheezan Khan?

Born in September 1994, Sheezan Khan was brought up in Mumbai, wherein, he procured a degree from the University of Mumbai. Along with being a fitness enthusiast, Khan is also a frequent TEDx speaker and a pet lover.

Sheezan Khan family

Not much about Sheezan Khan’s parents is known but he is the younger brother of Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, both of whom are established television actresses. According to several reports, Sheezan was earlier in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya fame Mrinal Singh.

Sheezan Khan profession

Just like his elder sisters, Sheezan has also become a well-known face in the television industry. He made his acting debut in the historical TV drama Jodha Akbar, wherein he played the role of young Akbar. Post which he featured in multiple daily soaps including Chandra Nandini, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Prithvi- Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi. His role as Arjun Priya in Tara From Satara and Raghav in Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan became the turning point of his career. Post which, he was recruited to essay the lead role in Nazar 2. Currently, he is playing the titular character in Sab TV’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

