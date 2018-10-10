English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All You Need to Know About the Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Alok Nath
A lot has been said and done since TV writer Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath on Tuesday of raping her 19 years ago. Here’s a round-up on the latest developments.
Alok Nath is known to play the righteous father in several films, including Maine Pyar Kia and Hum Saath Saath Hain.
A lot has been said and done since television writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused veteran actor Alok Nath of rape and repeated sexual harassment in a detailed Facebook post on Sunday.
Here’s a round-up of all the developments in the case:
Alok Nath shocked, advised bed rest
Nath has reportedly roped in a lawyer named Ashok Saraogi to fight his case. He told Republic TV, "The charges levelled against my client are completely false. She is making baseless allegations. Alok Nath is innocent.”
He also said that Nath was “in tremendous shock” and had been advised bed rest by doctor. Nath is likely to hold a press conference soon.
Alok Nath’s wife said she can't do anything: Vinta Nanda
Nanda says she told Nath’s wife, Ashu Singh, about the horrific incident but Singh refused to help or act on it. “I spoke to his wife. She said she can't say or do anything about it,” Nanta told Bollywood Life.
Nanda told ANI that it was Tanushree Dutta outing Nana Patekar that gave her strength to share her own story. “I was motivated by Tanushree, seeing her speaking up I felt that I should also speak. Women, girls and journalists who are speaking up against their predators, I have great admiration for them,” she said.
Tara actor supports Vinta Nanda
Deven Bhojani, who was also a part of the hit TV show Tara, which was written and produced by Nanda and had Nath as the lead actor, talked to ZoomTV about the brewing controversy.
“I don't know what actually happened. But she (Nanda) is not the kind of person who will say all this for the heck of it – she will not gain anything. She will only harm her own good will. She's not doing it for any publicity of any sort, she doesn't need that.”
Bhojani, also added that the six shows were indeed cancelled overnight, as Nanda mentioned in her FB post. He was in three of them.
Hum Saath Saath Hain crew member shares her horror story
After Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, a woman who was a part of Sooraj Barjatya's team behind his 1999 blockbuster film Hum Saath Saath Hain, has also accused Nath of sexual assault.
Choosing to stay anonymous, she told Mid-Day, "We were shooting for a night scene and I had taken a change of costumes to him. Once I handed him the clothes, he started stripping in front of me. I was taken aback, and tried to make my way out of the room as soon as possible. When I tried to run out, he grabbed my hand and manhandled me. I remember yanking my hand out of his grip and rushing out of the room."
Saying the incident scarred her for life, she added, "I don't actively do movies anymore. The course of my career changed (after what happened). But Vinta's post brought it all back."
CINTAA slams Alok Nath with show-cause notice
Cine & TV Arts Association (CINTAA) has decided to send a show-cause notice to Nath, considering the serious allegations levelled against him.
Actor Sushant Singh, who is also a member of the association, extended support to Nanda and promised quick action. On Tuesday, he tweeted, “Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknathfirst thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we’ve to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support.”
AIB pulls off video featuring Alok Nath
Comedy collective All India Bak****, which is also currently under scanner over sexual harassment charges against its now-sacked contributor Utsav Chakrobarty and co-founder Gursimran Khamba, has pulled off a 2014 video featuring Nath.
Titled Nayak 2 - The Common Man Rises, the spoof video was about Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and had Alok Nath in a guest appearance.
