2-min read

Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Game of Thrones Finale Season

Kit Harington cried twice during the table read for season 8. It will have six episodes.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Game of Thrones Finale Season
A still from Game Of Thrones. (Image: Hotstar)
There’s still two months until the premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season, which is scheduled to air on April 14. You may think you want to know how HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series ends, but deep down, you don’t. Much like Kit Harington’s wife Rose Leslie.

She asked him about the climax but when he told her, she refused to speak to him for three days. “I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” Harington recently told a British radio station. “And she’d asked!”

Notably, Leslie played Ygritte on the show for three seasons and Harington stars in Game of Thrones as Jon Snow, one of the show’s principal characters. The two got married last July.

On GoT’s ending, Harington said, “I can’t really answer whether I’m happy or not. I don’t think it’s about happy or sad, really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.”

On being one of the few people in the world right now who know the show’s much-anticipated end, he added, “It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be ground-breaking.”



Interestingly, Harington cried twice during the table read for the final season, which will have six episodes directed by David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, and showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss.

To make sure the plot details are not revealed or leaked prior to the release, the makers of The Last Jedi have given GoT producers secrecy tips, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The show’s producers initially suggested making three two hour films instead and filming the biggest battle yet—the one between the living and the dead—took 11 weeks of night shoots and several other weeks of indoor shoots.

Talking about it, Peter Dinklage—who plays Tyrion Lannister on the show—told The Entertainment Weekly, “It makes ‘The Battle of the Bastards’ look like a theme park.”

As for the final scenes of characters, Arya Stark—played by Maisie Williams—will be alone in her last shot. “I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone—shocker! Arya is always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches,” Williams told The Guardian.

View this post on Instagram

The North Remembers #ForTheThrone.

A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on



Follow @News18Movies for more.

