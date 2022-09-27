All You Need to Know About Trisha's Role as Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

There are only a few days to go before Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, hits the theatres. However, we have a few things to let you know about. We are going to talk about Trisha Krishnan’s role as Kundavai. In Chola history, Kundavai is the daughter of Sundara Chozhar and the sister of Aditya Karikalan (Chiyaan Vikram) and Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi). She belongs to the royal family of Chola. Kundavai was the best friend of Vaanathi, the Kodambalur princess. In the movie, both Vaanathi and Kundavai will be seen together. She is a woman of virtue, who has good political knowledge of her region. Kundavai resides with Vaanathi in the capital of Cholas Pazhayarai palace.

The destiny of the two best friends changes when they both fall in love with the same person. Now, who will marry Raja Raja Chola will be interesting and the secret will be revealed at theatres near you soon. When Mani Ratnam revealed the character card of Kundavai, Trisha Krishnan looked mindblowing. Her attire and jewellery gave her a royal look. In the poster, she looked like a princess with high self-respect, intellect and courage. Trisha’s appearance in the poster impressed her fans and millions thronged the comment section. In fact, for promotion, she changed her display picture on Twitter and kept her Kundavai look.

In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! 🗡️@MadrasTalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/eoJOkSkegl — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 7, 2022

Not long ago, Rajinikanth said that he wanted to see Sridevi as Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan, which will hit the theatres on September 30 and will clash with Dhanush’s Nane Varuvean. Nane Varuvean will hit the big screen a day earlier on September 29.

Ponniyin Selvan will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. B-Town diva Aishwarya Rai has a dual role in the film, which also stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others.

On the work front, Trish Krishnan was last seen in Paramapadham Vilayattu directed by K. Thirugnanam. After Ponniyin Selvan, she will appear in Ram directed by Jeethu Joseph. Among her next projects are Rum, Dvitva, Raangi, The road, and Garjania to name a few.

