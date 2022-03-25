All You Need to Know About Yaaradi Nee Mohini Fame Nakshathra

Actor Nakshathra tops the list of happy-go-lucky girls. Be it reel or real life, the actor always charms fans with her infectious smile. Nakshathra has created a distinct place for herself in the hearts of fans with Vennila’s character in Yaaradi Nee Mohini.

Nakshathra belongs to Kerala, and she was always interested in acting and followed her creative instincts by acting in a lot of short films. She got her first proper break in the entertainment industry in 2016 with the film Kida Poosari Magudi.

On the work front, she is currently playing Valli on the show, Valli Thirumanam. Valli Thirumanam narrates the story of Karthick, a managing director of the finance company. Karthick wishes to marry a traditional Tamil girl. In his pursuit to marry a homely girl, he meets Valli, a mischievous girl. The serial follows their love story and how they face difficulties in their relationship.

Nakshathra’s candid social media posts are too good to ignore. The actor has shared this monochrome reel where she is lip-syncing a dialogue. Her looks are to die for when she applies a bindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nakshathra (@nakshathra_official)

Nakshathra is seen mimicking some fun dialogues with Nalini Nair and Sreedevi Unnikrishnan in this reel. The audience has a gala time enjoying their perfect comic timing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💙Sreedevi Unnikrishnan (@sreedevi_unnikrishnan)

Have a look at this reel where she is grooving to a song with Sreedevi Unnikrishnan. Nakshathra looks resplendent in a saree. Sreedevi also looks beauteous in a blue suit. Sreedevi shared this reel and asked her fans to comment the song on which both of them are dancing. A user guessed the correct answer in the comment section and wrote that song is Golmaalu song from Thenkasipattanam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💙Sreedevi Unnikrishnan (@sreedevi_unnikrishnan)

The current episode of Valli Thirumanam shows Karthik going through a difficult phase. Valli is shown not losing hope and supporting him.

