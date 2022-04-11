Allari Naresh’s Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Poster Unveiled; Caricature Piques Curiosity

Allari Naresh, who has become synonymous with comic films that appeal to audiences of all ages, has struck a deal with Hasya Movies and Zee Studios for a new project. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is the title of the film, which is the 59th production for the Visakha Express actor.

The title, along with an engrossing poster set against a deep forest, was revealed on Sunday. The appealing caricature depicts a crowd, presumably woodland inhabitants, with men, women, and children standing in front of a half-dry river; the water reflecting their figures. The poster suggests that Naresh will surprise us with this film. Both the title and the poster allude to a compelling subject.

The makers wrote, “People are the agenda. Naresh59 title is Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam,” along with the image.

Anandhi will play the lead in the film, which is being bankrolled by Hasya tor’Movies and Zee Studios. Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra have also been cast in key parts of the film. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is written by Abburi Ravi and the music is composed by Sricharan Pakala. Raam Reddy is in charge of the camera, and Chota K Prasad is in command of the editing.

Advertisement

Brahma Kadali is on board as the production designer, while Venkat R will orchestrate the movie’s stunts. Meanwhile, Naresh captivated audiences early in his professional life with his film I, and subsequently dazzled with his role as a villain in the film Visakha Express.

In addition, Allari Naresh will star in Sateesh Mallampati’s directorial comedy-drama Sabhaku Namaskaram. Under the umbrella of the East Coast, Mahesh Koneru is supporting this future endeavour. Last year, on the actor’s birthday, the first look of Sabhaku Namaskaram was revealed. The film’s final release date has yet to be announced by the producers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.