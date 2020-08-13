Allegations by Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Lacked Any Basis, Rhea Chakraborty Tells SC

The allegations levelled by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea Chakraborty lacked substantiation and any basis, the actress' lawyer told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The top court on Tuesday reserved the verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and instructed all parties involved to submit their notes by Thursday.

In her final submission, Rhea, via her lawyer, stated that there was no evidence to show how she abetted the alleged suicide. She also said that she was fine with the CBI probe into Sushant's death, but opposed to the manner in which the inquiry was transferred. Rhea also called the FIR lodged against her by Sushant's father in Patna "completely illegal."

On the other hand, the Bihar government, in its submission, maintained that the FIR at Patna was legal and valid and alleged that there was non-cooperation from Maharashtra Police in the case.

The next hearing is expected to begin anytime now. The hearing will be held on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting the actor's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Bihar government, that no FIR was lodged in Mumbai yet on Sushant's death. While senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, told the bench that the FIR lodged by Sushant's father against the actress had absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna.

Divan also alleged that a huge media trial was going on parallelly in the case. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Maharashtra, told the bench that he is opposing the jurisdiction of Bihar in investigating the case.

Sushant, 34, was found dead inside his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.