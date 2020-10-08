After 'Get Out', Allison Williams and Blumhouse Reunite for 'M3GAN'

Los Angeles: “Get Out” star Allison Williams is reteaming with studio Blumhouse for upcoming horror thriller “M3GAN”. According to Deadline, Akela Cooper wrote the script, based on a story by “Aquaman”director James Wan. Gerard Johnstone will helm the film.

The project, which is set Universal, will be produced by Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster. Williams, 32, will be essaying the role of Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company. She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype a decision that has unimaginable consequences.

Williams will also serve as an executive producer alongside Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Ryan Turek.