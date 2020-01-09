Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

All's Not Well Between Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: Report

Sanjeeda married Aamir in 2012, after dating for a long time. According to reports, the couple is living separately.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
All's Not Well Between Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: Report
Sanjeeda married Aamir in 2012, after dating for a long time. According to reports, the couple is living separately.

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali, one of the most loved couples of the Indian TV industry, are going through turbulent times, a report said.

According to Spotboye, Situations has worsened to a level where the duo are considering divorce. A source in the report said the two are even staying separately, “Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues. the problems are at a initial stage, and they have been piling up over the time. Also, life on social media is far from reality."

The same report says that they tried to reach out to both of them for comments on the same. While Sanjeeda did not respond, Aamir just replied, "“I don’t know what you are talking about,” and chose not to reply any further.

This certainly comes as a shocker since the two had recently wished each other a happy birthday on their respective days. Sanjeeda had shared a picture of two.

Aamir too had shared a video of their lovely clicks together with a romantic song in the background.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali) on

Sanjeeda married Aamir in 2012, after dating for a long time. The couple have been married for 8 years now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram