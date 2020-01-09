All's Not Well Between Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: Report

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali, one of the most loved couples of the Indian TV industry, are going through turbulent times, a report said.

According to Spotboye, Situations has worsened to a level where the duo are considering divorce. A source in the report said the two are even staying separately, “Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues. the problems are at a initial stage, and they have been piling up over the time. Also, life on social media is far from reality."

The same report says that they tried to reach out to both of them for comments on the same. While Sanjeeda did not respond, Aamir just replied, "“I don’t know what you are talking about,” and chose not to reply any further.

This certainly comes as a shocker since the two had recently wished each other a happy birthday on their respective days. Sanjeeda had shared a picture of two.

Aamir too had shared a video of their lovely clicks together with a romantic song in the background.

Sanjeeda married Aamir in 2012, after dating for a long time. The couple have been married for 8 years now.

