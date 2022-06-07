Allu Aravind Bats For OTT Streaming of Films After 60 Days of Theatrical Release

A few months ago the filmmakers and producers of Telugu film industry were demanding a hike in ticket prices after the government proposed to regulate the ticket prices for movies at theatres. Recently, the government of Andhra Pradesh allowed increasing the price of tickets for a few films. However, the increased ticket prices have become detrimental to a few films and films of big stars have failed at the box office.

The failure of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya was alarming for the Telugu film industry. In the past few months due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic and ticket pricing issue many producers allowed release of their movies on OTT platforms within 20-30 days of the theatrical release.

Veteran producer Allu Aravind recently raised concerns of these issues at an event. Aravind said that we (distributors and exhibitors) have realised how hiking ticket prices and releasing films in a short time on OTT platforms have affected the industry. The well-known producer and distributor said that this is the reason many recently released films have struck a new deal with OTT platforms. Now the ticket prices will not be hiked and the films will be released on OTT platforms only after 60 days of the theatrical release.

Reports have emerged that Allu Aravind’s upcoming film Pakka Commercial will follow newly taken decisions. Pakka Commercial is written and directed by Maruthi Dasari. Raashi Khanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sathyaraj, Gopichand, Rao Ramesh and others will be a part of this film. Pakka Commercial is bankrolled by GA2 Pictures, owned by Allu Aravind and UV Creations.

Apart from Pakka Commercial, Allu Aravind is producing a yet to be titled film directed by Karuna Kumar. Anjali and Priyadarshi are a part of this film.

Besides these ventures, Allu Aravind is also behind the production of the film Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. Hussain Dalal has penned the dialogues of Shehzada. A stellar star cast comprising Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja, Ronit Roy and others are in Shehzada. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

