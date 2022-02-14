Allu Aravind Launches Tamil Version of Aha OTT in Chennai

Producer and distributor Allu Aravind launched the Tamil version of the Aha OTT app in Chennai recently. The app is operated by Arha Media & Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd., Allu Aravind. It offers shows, movies, and originals in the local language. The aha app is known for its quality and entertaining content among the Telugu audience.

The launch of the Tamil version of the aha app will benefit Tamil filmmakers with an additional platform to premiere their movies. In November last year, Allu Aravind rolled out an upgraded version of the app, Aha 2.0 that included a faster, more intelligent, and smoother interface as well as a wide range of features for the users. Aha 2.0 also offers a feature-rich player along with a 5.1 Dolby Digital experience.

The launch event was attended by a host of Tamil film personalities including RB Choudary, Kalaipuli S. Thanu, director and producer K. S. Ravikumar, director and actor S. J. Suryah, actress Khushbu, director K Bhagyaraj, actor Jayram Ravi among others.

The logo of the app was unveiled by director Anirudh. Allu Aravind assured the Tamil audience that they would provide quality entertainment on the app. He also got emotional recalling his childhood days in Chennai and said that he pursued his degree course in the city.

The Indian OTT streaming industry has witnessed significant growth after the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. According to the industry body CII and Boston Consulting Group, it has emerged as one of the most competitive industry segments in India.

Some of the major players in the OTT space in India include - Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Alt Balaji, Sony LIV, Disney Hotstar plus, etc.

