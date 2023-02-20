Telugu film producer-distributor Allu Aravind has now revealed how he feels about introducing his son Allu Arjun into the industry. As fans would know, Allu Arjun made his debut as a child artiste with the 1985 film Vijetha at the age of three. Later, he had his first film as the lead actor in 2003 - Gangotri. The Arya: Ek Deewana actor’s father Allu Aravind backed both films.

Now, in his recent interview with India Today, the filmmaker revealed that he feels ‘proud’ to have introduced his son Allu Arjun into the industry. He also shared that some of Allu Arjun fans come to the sets and introduce him to their kids with reference to his son.

Allu Aravind said that earlier people recognised him from his films, and now they enquire about his son. “This is a proud moment for me. Sometimes, they come to me with their children and say, ‘You know who he is? He is the father of your favourite hero, Allu Arjun. Firstly, I am proud as a father. Secondly, I am proud because I introduced him. We still live under one roof and every day we come across each other. So we talk about everything under the sun," shared the filmmaker.

Allu Aravind also confirmed that his granddaughter, Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha, who turned six last year, is set for her debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam. He added that it is a small role in Shaakuntalam and “she is very energetic and we are excited."

Meanwhile, speaking on Allu Arjun’s work front, after ruling the box office countrywide last year with Pushpa The Rise (2021), Allu Arjun is now working on the second instalment of the three-part film. He plays the titular role of Pushpa, lorry driver-cum-sandalwood smuggler in the film. Earlier, the film’s producer Y Ravi Shankar shared that Pushpa 2 will be released in India and Russia on the same day. “Exactly (that will happen). Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalised is Russia," he told Pinkvilla.

Rumours are also rife that the team has approached Sai Pallavi for the role of Allu Arjun’s sister in Pushpa: The Rule, according to Siasat.com. The report suggests that if Sai Pallavi gives her nod for the story, director Sukumar is ready to get her on board.

Read all the Latest Movies News here