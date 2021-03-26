Allu Arjun and Alia Bhatt Feature in New Commercial, Fans Love Their 'Cute' Pairing

Stylish Star as he is fondly called, Allu Arjun is featuring with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in a new commercial and fans can’t have enough of their pairing. The brand new ad campaign has launched only recently and it marks first collaboration between Alia and Allu, two of Indian film industry’s most loved stars.

In the brand endorsement video, Allu teases Alia if she wants the drink in his hands, while they wait at the bus stop in a desert. Later he gets her a drink too. Alia is dressed in a one-shoulder neon green dress which she pairs with pink heels. Allu looks cool in his white T-shirt, yellow jacket and blue trousers.

This collaboration is similar to what we saw when Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh featured in a soft drink commercial and Ram Charan and John Abraham featured in a hair color ad.

Many of Alia and Allu’s fans called their pairing cute. Later this year, Alia will also make her South debut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn is also part of the film.

Allu will next be seen in Pushpa.