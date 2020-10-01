Allu Arjun and Family Pay Tribute to Allu Ramalingaiah’s on His 99th Birth Anniversary

October 1st marks Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary. To mark the occasion and honour the late veteran’s legacy, the Allu family gathered and paid their respects.

On this day, an announcement has been shared by Allu Arjun that a large scale film shooting studio construction has commenced in Hyderabad. The members from the family present in the inauguration ceremony are Allu Arjun, his brothers, Allu Sirish and Allu Bobby and Arjun’s producer-father, Allu Aravind. In the loving memory of his late grandfather, Allu Arjun said that they wanted to celebrate his memorable legacy.

Allu Arjun wrote on Twitter, “1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios. (sic.)”

Allu Ramalingaiah was a multi-faceted film personality born on October 1, 1922. He worked as an actor in more than 1000 Tollywood films. For his contribution to arts and Telugu entertainment industry, he was bestowed with Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1990.

The recipient of the esteemed Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, Ramalingaiah left behind a rare legacy. The most noted works of the comic and villain great are Mayabazar, Missamma, Muthyala Muggu, Sankarabharanam and several others. Ramalingaiah breathed his last in the year 2004.

Talking about Allu Arjun, the actor’s last release was in January titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film was a blockbuster and had Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.

The actor is gearing for his upcoming film Pushpa. The action thriller is written and directed by Sukumar. The highly-anticipated film will have a forest background revolving around red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa will be Allu Arjun’s maiden pan-India project. The Telugu film will be released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Allu Arjun will team up with filmmaker Koratala Siva for their next collaboration. The yet-untitled project will reportedly be an action drama.