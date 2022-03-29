Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan’s THIS Throwback Picture Brings Back Old Memories

South superstar Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his latest release Pushpa, while megastar Pawan Kalyan has also delivered a super hit flick, Bheemla Nayak. While the duo has been working in Tollywood for years, their fans love to catch a glimpse of them together. Today, we took a walk down memory lane and dug out a precious picture featuring both Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan.

In September 2020, the Arya star shared a throwback photo with Pawan Kalyan on Instagram. The photo sees the duo in their younger days, and it features Allu Arjun looking like a younger little boy version of himself, on the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is unrecognisable in a sweatshirt and sports cap. Talking about their expressions in the snap, Allu Arjun is seen smiling through his eyes, while the Vakeel Sahab actor is looking at something avidly. This photo is a pure gem and proof of the solid bond between the stars.

He shared this priceless picture on account of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday and wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to Power star Pawan Kalyan Garu."

It was nothing short of a visual treat for their fans to see this unseen picture of their favorite actors. Scores of fans flooded the post with likes and comments, at the time. They dropped heart and fire emoticons as a reaction to the post.

Speaking about work front, Allu Arjun will next star in the second part of his successful flick, Pushpa: The Rise. Just like the first part, the sequel will also be helmed by filmmaker Sukumar. The actor also has AA21 alongside Koratala Siva in the pipeline, along with an untitled venture with SS Rajamouli.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is set start the shooting for his upcoming film, and Krish Jagarlamudi directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Previously on Monday, the actor was spotted at the movie set. He was seen sharing some light moments with the film’s art director Thota Tharani. The star will be seen as a warrior in his next.

