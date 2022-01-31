Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa (Hindi) Collects Rs 100 Crore at the Box Office

Ever since Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has been released on theatres, it has been ruling the box office and gaining more popularity with each passing day. The Hindi version of the Sukumar directorial too had an impressive run and has now collected Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film was released on December 17 in theatres in five different languages. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to inform, “#PushpaHindi crosses the ₹ 100 Cr NBOC Mark in #India A remarkable achievement by Icon Star @alluarjun and Team.."

The film collected Rs. 8 crores during its sixth week of theatrical run. Total box office collections of Pushpa in India stand at around Rs 319 crores. It has grossed Rs 35 crores overseas and total collection stood at Rs 354 crores. It has emerged as the highest-grosser film in 2021.

He further informed that with this feat, Icon Star Allu Arjun joins an exclusive club of south stars Prabhas and Rajinikanth who have collected Rs 100 crore in Hindi."With #PushpaHindi hitting the ₹ 100 NBOC mark, Icon Star @alluarjun joins an exclusive club of South Stars - #Prabhas and #Superstar @rajinikanth- who have done ₹ 100 Cr NBOC in Hindi.."

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fafhadh Faasil, Pushpa: The Rise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well.

Allu Arjun, in a recent interaction, had promised that part 2 of the film is going to be bigger and better. The film was released in multiple languages along with Hindi. Seeing the craze among Hindi audiences, the Telugu superstar expressed he is quite overwhelmed with all the love.

Moreover, the songs and dialogues from the film have gone viral with several film celebrities and even cricketers mimicking Allu Arjun. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first dance number Oo Antava turned out to be one of the most popular tracks of recent times. Another song, Saami, has also become a favourite among Instagram users.

