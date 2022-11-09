Allu Arjun and Wife Sneha Spotted at Airport On Their Way to South Africa

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors to have emerged from Tollywood. The actor is known for essaying versatile roles in his career, and has gone on to achieve unparalleled fame with his recent Pan-India blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The talented actor is also a doting husband to wife Sneha and that is evident from a recent sighting of the couple.

On Sunday night, the adorable couple were seen at the airport, taking their luggage out of the car and then heading inside the airport. While the Pushpa star can be seen donning a black T-shirt and black pants, someone also helps him wear a black jacket. He had his hair tied in a neat ponytail while sporting his peak Pushparaj look. On the other hand, Sneha wore a suave white dress along with blue pants. Although it’s not confirmed where they were headed but it’s being speculated that the two had flown to South Africa to attend a wedding.



The actor has recently started working on Pushpa 2 with a puja ceremony. Earlier, the makers had shared a sneak-peek from the sets of the most awaited film that had only amped the excitement of fans. Sources told PinkVilla that the first schedule of the film will be shot in the forested areas of Bangkok.

The source revealed, “The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same.”



Pushpa:The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, it featured Allu Arjun as the titular character with a cameo by Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut). Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh played supporting roles.

