Allu Arjun Announces Rs 1.25 Crore For Those Affected By Coronavirus

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has announced a sum of Rs 1.25 crore for the welfare of those affected due to the coronavirus pandemic in states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.

In the video, he said, “the COVID-19 has taken the world by a storm and has changed our everyday lives. In times like this, people like doctors, nurses, the military, the police and many other sectors have made great contribution to our society. Drawing inspirations from them, even I would like to do my small part. With all humility, I would like to announce, Rs 1 crore 25 Lakhs to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.”

Spreading awareness about the pandemic in the same video, he added, “we all know the only way to fight this pandemic is by washing our hands regularly and practising isolation. I am very positive, together we shall out an end to this soon.”

The video has taken the internet by storm with over 4 lakh 50 thousand views in less than 4 hours.

He captioned the post as, “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives . In these difficult times with humility I would like to donate One Crore twenty five lakhs to the People of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana & Kerala. I am hopeful together we will fight & end this pandemic soon. #stayhome"

More than 750 people have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

