Allu Arjun Approves As Suresh Raina Gives Pushpa Song Srivalli A Hilarious Cricket Twist

Allu Arjun has officially taken the country by storm with his film Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu movie was released in December and had an impressive run at the box office. The film was recently released on the OTT platform, winning fans and celebrities over. Allu Arjun and Pushpa’s fandoms include several stars, with the latest addition being Suresh Raina.

On Sunday, the Indian cricketer took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen dancing with his family on the song Srivalli. The cricketer was seen channelling Allu Arjun from the song’s video, dragging his feet and even purposely leaving behind his slipper, as seen in the movie. However, Raina gave his own twist and pretended he was hitting a ball on the field.

He shared the video with the caption, “I couldn’t stop but try this myself. @alluarjunonline what an incredible performance in #pushpa brother. Wishing you lots of success!"

Allu Arjun took to the comments section to show his approval. The Telugu actor commented, “👏👏👏 Greattt 👍🏼." Raina’s video come shortly after David Warner had shared a video grooving to the same song in an Instagram video. Last week, Warner posted a video dancing as Pushpa Raj. Warner shared the video with the caption, “#pushpa what’s next??" He added in the comments section, “Naautu naautu too hard,". Allu Arjun was in splits. He dropped a series of laughing, fire, and thumbs-up emojis.

Pushpa was directed by Sukumar and also starred Rashmika Mandanna. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa: The Rise is the first of the two-part Pushpa film. The film’s second part is titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film is expected to explore Pushpa’s rule and his rivalry with Fahadh Faasil’s character. Rashmika will also reprise her role in the movie’s sequel.

Speaking with India Today, Rashmika revealed that the filming of the second part will begin in March this year. The film is eyeing the release date of December 2022.

